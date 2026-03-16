“In matters of truth the fact that you don't want to publish something is, nine times out of ten, a proof that you ought to publish it.” ~ GK Chesterton, The Nameless Man, Anno Domini 1909

The traditional publishing industry has become a mess. You can see it in the bookstores, in the libraries, in the online presence of publishing companies. Authors have difficulty finding good agents. Authors have difficulty getting published. Publishers have become unwilling to publish certain kinds of stories, articles, and books. It is time to build something better.

There have been portents of the ugliness now rampant for many decades. Robert Heinlein wrote quite a lot about the problems in the publishing industry. His wife Virginia Heinlein with the able assistance of the Robert & Virginia Heinlein Prize Trust and its direct antecedents published those thoughts in Grumbles from the Grave which would be a useful place for up and coming authors to learn more about their craft. People in publishing used to be more independent, but the publishing industry has become increasingly dominated by conglomerates. For various reasons many of these companies are owned or influenced by the worst people in the world.

There is now an opportunity to form a group which provides advice, support, representation, and publishing opportunities to authors, editors, publishers, and agents. Inevitably it is going to become a number of groups, and, inevitably the discussions are going to range from polite to vociferous. Flame wars will happen. Factions may form. But the possibility exists that more authors will get more stories, essays, articles, novels, and books published within the context of a network of enthusiastic participants than they would otherwise.

Club

Once upon a time a man picked up a stick and beat the living daylights out of an animal. Since that time, one of the tools we use in hunting and war is the club. One can make a bigger club by tying several sticks together. Some traditions made a stick or wand or sceptre important for speaking before a group, such as the “citizens” of a Greek city state or in front of a parliament of whores or fools or reprobates. Ambitious power grabbers such as Agamemnon made it a point to get a bunch of those sticks out of the hands of the people who held them and into his greedy hands. In some places the sticks would be bound together and even enhanced with an ax blade, which is where the fasces symbol comes from that you see adorning the halls of congress in the District of Corruption.

Social groups in the 17th Century began to describe getting together in a clump or group or outfit. The term “knot” was used to describe how part of a crowd was intertwined and held shared interests. From thread to the strong part of wood grain where a tree branch was found on the original wood to a knot of wood to a club seems to be a potential derivation for this term “club.” In any event, you get the idea. Clubbing funds together to enjoy a party of convivial persons or to meet in some private room at a restaurant or tavern became a part of popular culture. So we have clubs.

I think we should put together a club of publishers, authors, editors, agents, developers, and readers. Probably more than one club, but let’s start with at least one. And, for the time being, I think involvement in the club should be free. Also, we might as well start right here, right now, on this very essay. So if being a part of some such club and discussing how it might go about its business would interest you, please say so in the comments on this article.

Team

At some point I would like to build a team for After Dark Publications that would include people who know about intellectual property, understand the old model for how to make money from selling books, have ideas on how to make more money faster for more authors, editors, publishers, agents, screen writers, and readers, and develop a set of networks that get results. I admit up front that I don’t know how it is going to look when these things are built.

Statistics

The publishing industry is big. It is probably generating more than $150 billion a year in revenue. The “big five” publishers bring in about $12 billion in revenues every year. Not listed amongst them is Amazon which probably generates $28 billion in revenues a year from publishing. So, even looking at the top line of the income statement for the industry is difficult, since whatever Amazon is, it is not “counted” amongst the five largest publishers.

Since it is among the goals of our After Dark network to generate better results for authors, it would be useful to know a bit more about what results are available from the mainstream industry. It would probably be good to remember George Carlin’s thought that we call it the mainstream because it isn’t sufficiently “deep” to be a river.

The big five publishers are Penguin Random House; Harper Collins Publishers; Hachette Livre; Simon & Schuster; and MacMillan Publishers. That listing is in order by revenues for 2025.

Publishers typically pay authors royalties such as 10 to 15% of the hardcover list price for a book, or 7.5 to 10% of the trade paper back list price for a book, or 5 to 10% of the paperback list price of a book. Royalties are not always paid, though, depending on whether the author keeps information up to date with the publisher. Articles and short stories are often compensated by the word count published times a rate such as ten cents to two dollars or by the complete published piece, with the magazine or publishing enterprise taking ownership of the copyright in some cases. Theoretically authors are paid more for eBooks, but they are paid 25% of “net” and there are reasons to suspect that net proceeds are considerably lower than total revenues owing to charging various expenses against the book’s revenues, even if those expenses have previously been charged to a different author’s books.

Agents are theoretically supposed to earn their share of the proceeds from book sales by getting more revenues for the author. For domestic sales in the USA agents are generally paid 15%. They get a higher percentage for arranging foreign sales, typically 20%. They get 20 to 25% for what are called subsidiary rights sales, such as for film and television productions. Presumably the higher percentages for foreign publication and for film and television represent revenues that aren’t readily accessible to the author.

Hybrid publishing typically provides something like 30 to 60% of revenues to the author, although it isn’t always clear where the rest of the money goes except not to the author. There are sometimes book promotion expenses paid out of the other portion, and sometimes not. Hybrid publishers may or may not do any advertising, promotion, press releases, press interview scheduling, speaking events, library events, or anything else to generate sales.

Self publishing may provide as much as 70% of “net proceeds” to an author which means after the book is printed and distributed to book sellers. However, again, the other 30% of the net proceeds is unlikely to be spent on any marketing activity whatsoever, except the appearance of the book on store shelves and on online retailer web pages. Is self publishing a better deal for authors? Hard to be confident of the results, which are going to vary widely by author, current events, and other factors like getting interviewed by someone who actually has an audience.

I believe we can do better, and that we should offer better returns for authors by getting them higher royalties on a regular basis and also by getting them more publicity, advertising, promotion, and compensated appearances and other speaking engagements. In fact, I think for most of the authors on Earth, we would be hard pressed to do worse than the current publishing industry.

Ownership

I have already mentioned my intention to sell off part of the ownership of After Dark Publications. If you would like more information on that topic, please let me know either in the comments or in direct messages or by other means if we already have encrypted communications outside of Substack. I have a device with Session, Signal, and WhatsApp. I have a different device with Telegram. I also have encrypted email addresses.

It is my view that authors, editors, and agents who are part owners of a publishing company should get better results than those who are not. So I think preferential rates and dividends would be provided to those who hold an ownership interest. I also believe that taxation is theft and that tax loss carry forwards are useful to many people. So I am enthusiastic about finding ways to make things better for people and not for the demon worshippers in the District of Corruption.

Please support my work

I am looking for work, investors, customers, and help.

I’m also motivated to find a ride to Ohio and get my stuff out of storage there. A friend in Illinois has agreed to store it rent free, so that would be good. I have not been able to pay the rent on the storage in Ohio for this month, though with the very gracious help of many readers and friends, I was able to pay the arrears late last month so the account was current at the end of last month. It is now past due once again. I am looking for ways to pay for the rental, and to go get my stuff out of storage.

I refuse to have anything to do with Stripe and its policies. They are very bad. So if you would like to support my work, trying to “upgrade to paid” won’t happen. Pledging is pointless because I will never turn on payments.

If you want to support my work please get in touch through the comments or direct messages unless we’re already in touch by encrypted email or messaging or some other means. I am currently able to receive payments by Zelle Quickpay, by CashApp, by BTC, ETH, or ICP crypto currencies, and in some other ways.

It has been brought to my attention that there briefly existed a substack profile calling itself 15news which is obviously using the sans serif problem of the numeral 1 being confused with the lowercase letter l in casual reading. Please do be careful about direct messages and double check whether you are receiving a message from the “Jim Davidson” who has stolen my name, banner image, and profile pic and is deceptively calling itself 15news. Yes, of course, I have reported this matter to Substack through their reporting system. (To their credit it appears that account is currently gone.) Also be aware that I will never send you BTC or other crypto addresses in direct messages and the same for other payment info. So anyone sending you a BTC address in direct messages isn’t me.

Some of the people I’m working with are looking for help.

In Saskatchewan a friend of several decades is building a blockchain based social media network called Axiom. Let me know if you’d like more information. It is fully operational and can be improved with larger posts.

In California some friends of several years are raising money for their aerospace venture. In Oregon some friends are raising money for their Freedom Renaissance film studio. I’m happy to put you in touch with any or all of these outfits.

If you are not in a position to contribute money or to invest money, that’s cool. You can help by commenting on this article, or by restacking it, or by restacking it with a comment and tagging one or two other Substack writers, or by hitting that like button. Everything you do that improves the standing for this article in the algorithm helps make things here in the algorithm ghetto a little brighter.

Thank you for all the help you choose to provide.

That’s all I’ve got for today. Come back next time when I have something new. Or old.