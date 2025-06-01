“The more laws and restrictions there are, the poorer people become. The more rules and regulations, the more thieves and robbers.” ~ Lao-Tze circa 481 B.C.

The people in power are evil. They know that they are making things worse for American families. They rejoice in doing so because they are evil.

Founding slaveholders

There has been a lot of nonsense emitted by various parties about “the founding fathers” for a very long time. George Washington has a legend associated with his name regarding a cherry tree which he allegedly chopped down and which when asked who had done this thing, he confessed to felling. The story is meant to indicate that Washington was ever an honest or decent or truthful man.

That particular story was invented out of whole cloth by Mason Locke Weems. Now, Weems was a freemason. Washington was a freemason. Quite a lot of the nastier and more thoroughly unpleasant, violent, false, and vicious “founders” were freemasons. Freemasons worship Lucifer, they worship the devil, they worship demons, they worship various entities that have other names I should rather not publish. One of those entities seeks the murder of unborn and infant children. Another seeks to warp God’s creation by emasculating boys and mutilating girls. The so-called founders were very deliberate in their preference for these things and their opposition to God the Father creator of the heavens and of the earthly realm.

has written quite a bit about some of the really good, earnest, Christian men and women who made America, Canada, and abolition a reality. Since Anno Domini 1787 many of these people have been ignored, deleted from the pages of history books shown to youngsters, or defamed by sources controlled by the deep state demon worshippers (such as wikipedia). The good people who wanted to live in free countries are deprecated, deliberately, because to honour the recollection of them would be antithetical to the goals of the demon worshippers.

Nor were they silent at the time. You should do some research on the “anti-federalists” who wrote extensively against the adoption of the feral constitution in the years after AD 1787. Patrick Henry and others pointed out that the small number of men who signed the constitution did so without actually being “we the people” and without any authority from those people to throw out the articles of confederation and the spirit of the declaration of independence.

More recently a great amount of nonsense has been written about white guilt, how white people are all evil, about how all the founders were slave holders, and about other topics which mostly come under the heading of agitation propaganda for the communists. I think it important to point out that the freemasons paid for their brother freemason Karl Marx to write the communist manifesto and paid to promote it and pay to promote it to this day. They also paid Rousseau to publish The Social Contract from which we get most of the nonsense associated with contemporary socialism. In other words, the communists and the socialists are funded by demon worshippers to the extent that they are not also themselves demon worshippers.

Quite a lot of statues meant to help heal the wounds of the war between the arrogant northern “union” and the Southern confederacy have been torn down, in some cases melted, and in other cases hidden away. Since the cause of the South was to have a government with limited powers and the cause of the aggressors was to have plenary power, nearly all of the things lately being said about that war are entirely mistaken.

But let me be clear. I am not a Tidewater tuckahoe. My lot were happy on our lands around Tulloch near Inverness when we were rudely “cleared” and subsequently exiled from Scotland in AD 1746. I’ve reviewed the facts of that eviction elsewhere in this ‘stack. The Hanoverian usurpation was responsible, and their direct heirs and assigns in the house of Windsor remain responsible for those crimes against my family, against individual family members of mine that they murdered, and against all the people of Scotland.

My lot didn’t own slaves. We did own guns as fast as we could earn the funds to buy them. We were here when the American revolutionary war began in AD 1770 and several of us were sharpshooters. It was the militia companies that bore the brunt of the fighting and it was the irregular troops who won the war. All the lies and propaganda from Washington, Hamilton, and the other “regular army” enthusiasts have presumably clouded your understanding of events. They didn’t win the war and very frequently they didn’t win the battles.

The people from whom I am descended included from time to time members of the religious society of the friends of Jesus, the people known as Quakers. I did not get the opportunity to meet many of my forebears for reasons that I believe I have made clear in other essays on this ‘stack. So I didn’t know that I came from other Quakers when I felt the presence of God at a Quaker meeting in Ohio and chose to get involved. I mention the Quakers because during the period between the American revolutionary war and the war between the states, Quakers spoke out against the war with Mexico, against the institution of slavery, against the fugitive slave act that conscripted free men to hunt for slaves on behalf of slave owners without payment, and against many other injustices. We are a rather ornery lot and we are abolitionists in the complete sense of being against rape, theft, and murder. Or you might say that we are in favour of consent in all matters.

Founding documents

It bears repeating. In the true founding document of these united States of America, the declaration of independence of AD 1776, the signers mention God four times. You can find the text online or in a book or wall-mounted copy of it and count them up.

In the articles of confederation used until the “ratification” of the constitution in AD 1788, God is referenced one time. The signers of that document call upon divine providence there at the summary and conclusion.

In the constitution God is not mentioned. The “framers of the constitution” as they might be called in contrast to the “founders of the country” hated God. They were against God and against Christianity. They make it clear in article six, clause three, that there shall never be a test of religious conviction for anyone to hold office. Which means that none of them were ever questioned about being demon worshippers.

There is a useful book to open your eyes a bit. It is by Ken Royce. He is also known in some circles as Boston T. Party. One of his most popular books is Boston’s Gun Bible which is a very thick and useful book of information about guns, gunsmith techniques, and related topics. He published Hologram of Liberty under his name Ken Royce so you should be able to find it that way. His own Javelin Press is the publisher. I also believe the book is still in print, and if you want to do the most good for the author, buy it from his imprint rather than from Amazon or somewhere. The book came out in AD 1997 and was updated in 2012 with a hundred new pages and an updated index.

The point of the book is that the constitution is not a document in favour of liberty but a document that creates a distorted image of liberty, thus the title. Royce goes through in great detail all the ways in which the constitution deliberately confounds individual liberty, private property, and works against the very federalism it pretends to promote. If you really think the constitution has been defending freedom all these years, you should read Hologram of Liberty.

It would also do you quite a lot of good to read Alexis de Tocqueville’s lengthy tome Democracy in America from AD 1835 and Lysander Spooner’s No Treason from 1870. You will find that the constitution has made no effort to limit the power of the tyrants who inflict harm upon Americans but has authorised every bit of it. Of course, you were not taught about these matters in the propaganda mills that purport to be public “schools” because the demon worshippers don’t want you to know.

Expansions of power

The constitution gave some power to the central authority. After the “war of 1812” when the British burned the White House and made off with all the copies of the original thirteenth amendment that punished the acceptance of titles of nobility with political exile, there were other amendments. For the most part, these were badly conceived, horribly written, and extended the power of the tyranny much further.

The so-called income tax amendment, the prohibition of alcohol amendment, the expansion of who was to be included in the elections ceremonies so as to steal more elections more completely, all were intended to swell the size and scope of the thing in the District of Corruption. You are free to disagree with these ideas, in the comments, and I shall endeavour to offer further discussion.

By far the worst aggression against the American people has been by the use of regulatory agencies. Unelected bureau rats have made upwards of 200,000 pages of feral, state, local, and regional laws, rules, and regulations designed to hurt you as much as possible. Regulation is theft.

In the original document of AD 1776 there is this grievance, “He has erected a multitude of New Offices, and sent hither swarms of Officers to harrass our people, and eat out their substance.” Since 1887 the congress has created a multitude of new offices, beginning with the “interstate commerce commission” to establish monopolies for railroad operators and hurt American consumers as much as possible, to justify the hiring of 2.3 million feral civilian and 2.1 million feral military employees in thousands and thousands of other agencies, bureaus, and task forces. In fiscal year 2024, audited, over $6.75 trillion was spent on these boondoggles, and the average person got over $1.56 million in loot either directly (millions and millions for Barry Obama personally) or as budget controlled by a particular bureau rat.

The goal of congress has always been to hurt American families as much as possible. Although they don’t often say so openly, the politicians and the bureau rats want to destroy Christendom and enslave all Americans to the demons they worship.

Subjugations

When you consider the last few thousand years of human history, quite a lot of it reflects the subjugation of one group of people by another. The Romans were especially vile pagan demon worshippers. They subjugated much of Europe. They weren’t particularly successful against the people in the far northern lands such as Scotland, Germany, and Scandinavia. Nor were they especially effective against the steppe peoples. But they did make a lot of slaves in the Mediterranean.

Which is not to say that I have any enthusiasm for the Phoenicians, who were also vile pagans, demon worshippers who sent their own children to be burnt alive and had other disgusting habits. I don’t have any enthusiasm for a vast array of cultures that did in the past or do now practice human sacrifice. The Bohemian grove is a place of human sacrifice and Walter Cronkite served as the voice of the demonic power there during ceremonies of the “immolation of care” for many years. There are other death cults that slaughter children, slaughter the unborn, and eat human flesh as part of their ceremonies, and many such habits are common in the District of Corruption.

In AD 1066 a group of Norman soldiers were brought to England and conquered it. In 1713 a group of German pagans were brought to replace the French aristocracy ruling England with the Hanoverian usurpation. In 1744 and thereafter the “British” slaughtered men in my family in battle and then forced my family and many others off our lands in Scotland.

It bears mentioning that the treaty of Utrecht of AD 1713 gave the Hanoverians the monopoly on the Atlantic slave trade. They promptly established the South Sea company and issued a super abundance of shares of its stock, creating the South Sea bubble. That bubble was burst in 1722 and its bursting decimated the stock markets of Europe, deliberately. There followed a sixty year economic depression. During those sixty years, not only were the Scots subjugated violently and through ongoing persecutions, but there were two global wars including what Americans refer to as the French and Indian war or the Seven Years war, and what Americans think of as the American revolutionary war. After 1777 the American revolution included most of the empires of Europe and was fought in all the oceans and on land in India, so it wasn’t entirely our own thing getting settled in Paris in 1783.

You may not know about these matters because the propaganda mills don’t teach these things. Which is deliberate. You are meant to be subjugated through ignorance, as God said through the prophet Hosea many long years ago.

Mexico was subjugated by the war in the 1840s. The Southern Confederacy was subjugated by the war in the 1860s. The British subjugated the Boers in a number of wars from AD 1890 to 1902. With the wealth in gold and diamonds that they stole, the Hanoverian usurpation began a concerted effort (outlined in considerable detail by the evil Cecil Rhodes in his various testaments) to buy up influence, buy politicians in America and Canada, buy newspapers and magazines, and later have those same politicians force radio operators to be licensed so the airwaves would also be controlled by their paid propagandists.

The subjugation of the world was the earnest and foremost desire of pagan demon worshipper Sophia of Hannover and of her chief advisor Wilhelm Gottfried von Leibniz. George Bernard Shaw would later recommend the method of shedding so much blood into the rivers of the world as to turn the oceans pink, which he designed into a stained glass window for the Fabian socialists in London.

You don’t like the way things are run in America because they are run by demon worshippers for the advantage of other demon worshippers. You don’t like the way the system treats you, lies to you, steals from you, rapes and murders without ever prosecuting the Podestas, Clintons, Obamas, and other perpetrators, and ruins your family’s money with deliberate purposeful monetary inflation. Worse, nothing you do, especially nothing involving elections, ever helps because the Republicans who hold high elected and appointed offices are from the same coterie of evil demon worshippers. They deliberately prevent any change.

Legislative incompetence

A rational person might suppose that the hundreds of lawyers who have occasionally a colleague in congress who is a medical doctor or engineer or other trained professional are incompetent to make the legislation relating to any number of topics. It is a valid perspective. But I don’t think it explains very much.

There is an account here for Yuri Bezmenov’s ghost which points out that things which have gone on too long to be explained by incompetence should be attributed to malice. I don’t believe the theory of legislative incompetence holds water. There is another more effective and complete explanation for the available data.

Legislative corruption

It is not the case that the house of representatives has a powerful freedom caucus. The guy they got rid of a few years back, Kevin McCarthy, was not willing to provide for the balancing of the budget, the reduction of the size and scope of the thing in the District of Corruption, nor the reduction in the size and complexity of the all-in-one bills that were brought to be voted upon. Behold, the freedom caucus worked diligently to unseat him from speaker of the house, and replace him with Mike Johnson who: is not willing to work for the balancing of the budget, will not allow major reductions in the size and scope of the agencies in the District of Corruption, and isn’t interested in bringing small bills to a vote but wants everything in one “big beautiful bill” as does the guy in the White House.

You don’t have to look very hard to see where the nests are feathered. Where are the big contracts for Louisiana? Where are the big deals for Pelosi and McCarthy and Newsom? You shouldn’t take very long to find them. The corruption may not seem obvious when a politician isn’t paid off until they leave office, but it is there. And it runs into the billions of dollars in many districts and with many of the deals involved.

The system is corrupt. It isn’t possible to reform, as Ross Perot and Pat Buchanan and others have found out. Reform is made impossible by those who profit from the system the way it is. So it is never reduced in size and it is never reduced in scope. A few billion or even tens of billions may be trimmed around the edges, but the core trillions and trillions are never reduced, the deficit is never reduced, the monetary inflation is never reduced, and the system gets worse and worse.

In 1932 it cost $20 to buy one ounce of gold. Today it costs over $3,290.

The gold has not changed. The ounce has not changed.

The dollar has been deliberately inflated, first by Frankie Roosevelt, then by LBJ, then by Nixon, and since then under the auspices of every president. If someone in your family saved $1 in a bank account in 1932, that dollar would today buy as much gold as six-tenths of a cent would in 1932. In other words, 99.4% of the value of your family’s dollar has been deliberately and purposely destroyed by the evil, violent, disgusting demon worshippers in the treasury department and in the Feral Reserveless scam.

Legislatures are counterproductive

You don’t need them. They need you. Without you they have no one to enslave. Without you and your family working multiple jobs and sending your kids to their indoctrination centres, they would lose control.

Legislatures are directly responsible for the deliberate manufacture of taxes, licenses, fees, and regulations. They create regulatory agencies. They do these things because the people in the legislatures are evil. They hate you. They hate your freedom. They hate God. They want to enslave you to the demons they worship. If you aren’t willing to be subjugated, they are eager to kill you. They are disgusting and terrible people.

You shouldn’t trust them. Not any of them. Even the ones you think of as “good” are taking their pay out of the taxpayer funds. Some of the politicians who are said to be for freedom also tell foul lies, claiming that all Americans “owe” the national debt.

You don’t owe any part of that debt. How could you? You never signed for it. You were never informed of how all of it would be spent. To this day many tens of billions of dollars are spent every year without any publication of the use of funds in what are called “black” budgets for secret evil spy agencies. You cannot owe a debt unless there is a valid contract and there cannot be a valid contract with you unless you were fully informed, free to refuse, competent to enter the agreement, signed the agreement, and pledged to pay off the debt. On top of which, no debt can be a debt at the start of the seventh year, according to God’s law.

Worse, some of these despicable people who are promoted as “good” freedom loving politicians will say that every child born today owes some tens or hundreds of thousands of dollars of the national debt. No child can be competent to enter into a contract, so the politicians who say such things are liars. They know they are liars, and they keep telling lies. So you should not only not trust such people, you should stop putting any of your hopes in them doing the right thing.

Problems often resolve

One of the things that makes a government actually a government is the consent of the people who are governed. Another thing that I believe is necessary is that those who are governing do so in a manner which is decent, kind, and thoughtful. Governing without decency, kindness, or forethought suggests viciousness, hatefulness, and malice. So, even with the previous consent of the governed, those in power may become tyrants.

Most of what people seem to want out of government is interference with the things going on next door. Many people want to subjugate their neighbours. In some cases that takes the form of having a monopoly over, say, the erecting of power poles and power lines, the generation of power in very large power plants to gain economies of scale, and the distribution of that power. Those monopolies are unjustifiable. They are evil.

None of the profits from the economies of scale are ever distributed to the rate payers. The people who are prevented from generating their own power are harmed. The people who are prevented from selling their excess power generation (from a factory, say) to other people nearby are also harmed. The politicians want to harm as many people as possible and be paid off by those who gain the monopoly. The politicians erect a false “public utility commission” that pretends to review the rate increases, is nearly always completely corrupt, and never misses an opportunity to hurt rate payers.

Most of the things that are sent to the city, county, state, or national power group don’t need any attention. Left alone, they will resolve by themselves. Your busy body neighbours would be much better off, and you would be much better off, if they put up with things being the way they are. You don’t need a city commission, a county commission, a state legislature, nor a congress to interfere. All such interference will come at a tremendous cost of difficulty, violence, intimidation, and corruption.

How much more of these things are you going to tolerate? How much of this crap are you going to take? Why do you comply? Why do you obey?

You have choices to take. You don’t have to pay them. You don’t have to buy a licence to use your own property. You don’t have to pay taxes to own your own property. You don’t have to allow the money you earn to be stolen by your employer and turned over to the evil men and women in power. You need to stop expecting them to be good to you.

They won’t. They won’t ever treat you decently. To them, you and your family are slaves.

If you want to be free, you need to start thinking more clearly. You need to free yourself.

Prayer

My prayer remains the same.

Eternal Father please help us to free the slaves, stop the wars, end the tyranny of the state and the state of tyranny, cast out all demons, translate the Gospels into every language, care for the young and the old, the sick and the dying, with dignity and respect, out of a place of humility, and carry the Gospels to the farthest stars in every direction and to all souls in between. Please help with guidance, resources, ingenuity, endurance, fortitude and patience. Please show us the little fires so we may pass by them. Please bring love into our lives so we remember what we have to live for. In the name of Jesus Christ I pray. God’s will be done. Amen.

That’s all I’ve got for today. Come back next time when I have something new. Or old.