“I think it is loathsome for one man to own another and the involuntary tribute demanded by government is simply another form of owning another man’s wealth and labor. Taxation is the way collectivists practice their compassion by taking their neighbor’s money at gunpoint. It also violates the zero-aggression principle shared by many libertarians. Taxation and slavery have some very close confluences in definition.” ~ Bill Buppert, The Twenty-First-Century Abolitionist Project: Slavery and Taxation, Anno Domini 2009

Recently there was a meme of a photo showing a black man holding up a cardboard sign on a crowded sidewalk. The sign said that slavery was ended by white people. As with many things in the world of memes, there is some truth to that statement. Certainly at the time that parliament passed the slavery abolition act in 1833, a great many people all over Africa were deeply involved in profit from the slave trade. Also a great many in the Mediterranean, in the Ottoman empire, in the Chinese empire, in the empire of Brazil, and elsewhere. The people who worked very hardest for the abolition of slavery were based in Europe and North America, in areas dominated by Christianity and the ethics of Jesus Christ.

There are two parts of the meme that are clearly mistaken. First, it suggests that all white people were against slavery. That’s false. The vast preponderance of the aristocracy of Europe were very much in favour of slavery, kept slaves themselves, hated their neighbours, sought to enslave and impoverish people in their communities, treated people in “service” like dirt, and rejected the teachings of Jesus. Most of the patrician families of Rome, Venice, the “holy” Roman empire, Germany, Spain, France, Poland, and Russia were slavers. They kept neck collars and chains to put anyone who disagreed with them into dungeons. They whipped and tortured men, women, and children, often delegating these actions to overseers and foremen on their estates. None of these people were any good, none of them wanted a better world, all of them cared for nothing but wealth and power and luxuries. Many white people were quite evil about slavery.

Nor was it unanimous in parliament in 1833. Seven votes in commons and several in peers were recorded in opposition. The peerage was rather more enthusiastic as they were to be the chief beneficiaries of the twenty million pounds sterling (£20,000,000) the act provided to compensate slave owners for freeing some of their slaves. To put that into perspective, at the time England was on a gold standard and that amount of money would purchase 4,716,981 troy ounces of gold. At the moment, an ounce of gold sells for $4,700 so the twenty million pounds sterling would be equivalent to $22.17 billion in today’s dollars.

The other part of the story not well-shared by the above described meme is that it wasn’t exclusively white people who worked at abolition. A devout Christian man named Olaudah Equiano purchased his own freedom in 1766. He wrote The Interesting Narrative of the Life of Olaudah Equiano, or Gustavus Vassa, the African which was published in 1789. About the same time the Tidewater tuckahoes in America were celebrating the inauguration of plantation slavery advocate and whipping the soldiers enthusiast George Washington (the last day of the fourth month of that year - when German peoples celebrate one of their pagan festivals) Olaudah was doing his part for the abolition of slavery. If you read his narrative you get a clear understanding that he wasn’t against slavery because of his skin colour but because of his beliefs and experiences.

Ottomans enslaved Christians

Between Anno Domini 1299 and 1922 there were about five million Christian Europeans enslaved by the Ottoman empire. On the eve of the first world war, deliberately started in 1914 by the so-called Christian house of Saxe Coburg Gotha that later renamed itself Windsor, there were two million Armenians living in the Ottoman empire. By 1922 there were only 400,000 left, and the evidence strongly suggests that the Ottomans deliberately, purposely, maliciously murdered 1.6 million men, women, and children.

Sending Christians to his slave galleys was a common punishment by the regime of Louis the fourteenth in France. Ships of commerce in the Mediterranean were well armed because being boarded by pirates often meant being enslaved. The Spanish empire was very broad-minded, enslaving people in the Americas, in east Asia, and everywhere else it went. The same is entirely true of the empires of Portugal, Holland, Germany, Britain, and America.

It really wasn’t that long ago that Christians enslaved Christians. Even today if you talk to anyone in any branch of the European aristocracy they will tell you with great enthusiasm how commoners deserve nothing but contempt, beatings, and suffering. Of course, they put a different face on when going out in public. Hypocrisy is widespread. The truth is that people in power are interested in wealth, power, luxuries, and hurting other people.

So, if you want to understand why upChuck the third and the Keir Starmer and David Cameron sorts are completely against Brexit and completely in favour of bringing in as many murderers, rapists, and thieves to live on the dole, you don’t need to look very far into the past. Abolition of slavery has been a novelty.

Brought to you by Christians

Something happened in the Fifteenth Century. Right around Anno Domini 1439 this guy Johannes Gutenberg was living in Strasbourg and came up with the idea of using individual metal letters arranged in a grid pattern on a frame to make it possible to print books. The letters were made of an alloy of lead, tin, and antimony which was fairly strong so they could be re-used many times. By 1450 he was helping to fulfil the prophecy that Jesus spoke fourteen hundred years earlier, that everything hidden would be revealed.

You see, there has always been a problem with hierarchies. When men and women get together in groups and choose leaders and especially when that leadership becomes self-replacing or even worse, hereditary, they make an artificial division. The hierarchy defends the hierarchy. The aristo rats of Europe hate commoners and want them to suffer. They hate strivers, they hate earners, they hate innovators, so they will always reject anyone recently brought into the nobility, along with everyone outside their class. It is an intriguing question whether the British east India company brought the caste system from India to Europe or brought it from Europe and strengthened what was in India.

One of the ways in which religious hierarchies keep power is by keeping secrets. One of the ways economic hierarchies keep power and wealth away from those they deliberately impoverish is by preventing literacy. It used to be a crime in many parts of America to teach reading and writing, especially to slaves. It used to be a crime in many European provinces to teach reading and writing to people who were of certain groups, including slaves, serfs, peasants, and members of certain guilds below a certain level of “mastery.” Even teaching writing to women was unlawful in certain places.

Gutenberg changed all that. Suddenly it was easy to obtain a printed copy of the Bible. Suddenly many hundreds of thousands of men and women began to read the actual words of Jesus. It turns out that many of those in positions of wealth and power, including the men and women running prominent abbeys and bishoprics were lying about what was written in the Bible. Jesus teaches us to love our neighbours as our selves and to love God with our whole hearts, souls, minds, spirits, energy. You cannot love your neighbour if you enslave and whip him, a fact which disappoints essentially everyone in the aristocracy.

The Roman Catholic church of the 15th Century comes in for considerable valid criticism. Less than a hundred years after Gutenberg had built his prototype printing press, Martin Luther was nailing a list of concerns to the front door of a church. It turns out that some priests were selling indulgences and otherwise engaged in acts of simony. It turns out that many of the things against which Jesus speaks were common parts of Catholic activities. Well before Gutenberg, a Bohemian fellow named Jan Hus made similar concerns known and led a reform movement based in part on the ideas of John Wycliffe.

So it was largely in northern European countries, in Protestant countries, that the abolition of slavery became prominent. People in France, Spain, the Italian peninsula, Portugal, and their overseas possessions were opposed to abolition. Various Catholic “authorities” supported the institution of slavery. So do freemasons. So do the Bavarian illuminati. So do the communists. They have different terminology but the basic truth is that everyone is to be enslaved and only the most powerful in the hierarchy are to have any freedom. Rather worse, even those at the top of the heap get to keep up with the current policy prescriptions and proscriptions or they also get denounced, tortured, and murdered.

Expecting what will never be

You shouldn’t be surprised that Jeffrey Epstein’s many prominent, wealthy, powerful clients are not pursued for prosecution. The fbi was instituted in 1908 by Teddy Roosevelt for the purpose of compromising and extorting everyone in congress. At the time, congress refused to fund the agency, so the fbi found dirt on many in congress and caused some to lose their seats. Since then, congress eagerly supports the fbi, which eagerly finds boys and girls and has them filmed in compromising positions with prominent politicians and business men and then murders the children.

If you are expecting anyone in the department of justice to prosecute anyone in power anywhere for any crimes involving enslaving, raping, and murdering children, you’re going to be disappointed. The District of Corruption has always been about slavery, torture, rape, murder, and theft. It is entirely opposed to basic Christian views about human dignity, equality, and treating your neighbour the way you want to be treated.

Liberal socialist progressives will point to Teddy Roosevelt being a Republican. Sure, he was. But he was also a socialist progressive. He made clear in his speech about the war against Filipino freedom that he believe he alone was able to tell when people were “ready” for self government. Republican socialist progressives will point to Woody Wilson, who enabled all the worst excesses of the national state with the income tax and feral reserveless scheme. Wilson was a racist who imposed Jim Crow in the District of Corruption, who segregated the civil service, who eagerly and enthusiastically brought America into the war in Europe so more Americans would suffer and die in combat, and was opposed to freedom of speech on the radio which he demanded be walled off with licences for broadcasting. Wilson, of course, was the Democrat who hired J. Edgar Hoover to run the fbi and keep all those files with films and photos of powerful people “in bed with a live boy or a dead girl.”

The political parties in America don’t want you to be free. They don’t want you to keep your income. They have high taxes on tobacco to dissuade you from smoking and high taxes on income to dissuade you from earning. They are opposed to you owning property so they have local and state property taxes to turn you into a tenant on your own land. Everyone in the Republican party is against freedom and their protestations to the contrary are meaningless. Everyone in the Democrat party is against freedom and their protestations are also meaningless. Of course they want mosques and not Christian houses of worship. You might become an abolitionist and oppose their taxes, regulations, confiscations, eminent domain, and other tyranny.

If you are expecting to vote your way to freedom you are insane. If you are expecting the people who have power to be limited by laws, or by a constitution, you are expecting what will never be. You cannot end cannibalism by eating cannibals.

Things to do

Exit. Build. Withdraw. Refuse. Pray.

The way to become free is to free yourself. Only ourselves can free our minds from mental slavery. The system is designed to hurt you, impoverish you, and enslave you. So exit the system.

Build alternatives. Build a community where you are. If where you are isn’t going to work, and you know it, then move somewhere that would work better. I don’t think it make sense to try to reform the pornographers and war enthusiasts of the Manhattan Institute for many reasons, including the fact that I lived in Manhattan for four years. I know it isn’t ever going to be a great place for freedom. The ad agencies, the Broadway theatres, the modelling agencies, all involve themselves directly in rape, torture, and slavery. They murder people who seek to expose their crimes. The hoax stream media based in Manhattan don’t care because they are deeply involved.

Withdraw your support from tyranny. Five hundred years ago a man named Etienne de la Boetie wrote that you don’t have to put your hands on the tyrant to topple him. You do have to stop supporting him. You need to make a greater effort to withdraw your support. Stop being on payroll and get into a different relationship with those who want you to do work for them. Stop having payroll taxes, income taxes, and insurance contributions withheld from your pay. Stop being enslaved by taxation. You don’t owe these people anything.

Refuse to comply with injustice. There are about 125 million Americans who refuse to file income tax papers. The system doesn’t have 125 million jail cells. It doesn’t have enough people to guard that many jail cells. And they aren’t going to get convictions if nobody in the jury agrees to enslave their neighbours. Stop pretending you are powerless and start taking responsibility for your life.

Pray. You need God’s help to get through these times. Feel free to suggest the words of a prayer you find helpful. Or let me know in the comments. if you’d like some suggestions in this same area from me.

You don’t have to suffer silently. You do have to take actions. None of these things ever end with the people in power keeping power forever. Therefore act boldly and with confidence. The fight for freedom isn’t over, but we will overcome.

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That’s all I’ve got for today. Come back next time when I have something new. Or old.