“The organizations declared the emergency.

The governments erected the walls.

The departments rewrote the rules.

The governors quashed the rights.

The politicians passed the laws.

The bankers installed the control grid.”

~ Margaret Anna Alice, “Mistakes were not made” Anno Domini 2023

Hillary Clinton is a mass murderer, a child rapist, a blood drinking cannibal, and Donald Trump won’t think of having her or her husband prosecuted for their crimes. She controls enormous wealth because her Clinton Foundation raised $249 million the first year she was secretary of state. The fbi protects her from ever being prosecuted.

In 1908 Teddy Roosevelt founded the fbi against the wishes of congress. They spent that election year getting dirt on all the congress critters. By the time the next budget discussions rolled around, congress was thoroughly enthusiastic about funding the fbi. In 1917 J. Edgar Hoover was appointed to work for the fbi and in 1924 became its acting director. He was director until 1972. He frequently spoke up about his work, saying that he had photos and films of every prominent politician and every prominent businessman in America “in bed with a live boy or a dead girl.” The fbi not only supplied the photographers but also the children who were subsequently butchered.

In 1993 the fbi, on direct orders from Bill Clinton and Janet Reno, butchered seven dozen Texans in their church near Waco, Texas. They ventilated the building on a very windy day. Then they sent in CS gas cannisters to fill the building with flammable gas. Then they sent in pyrotechnic devices to set the building on fire. As a result the building was filled with cyanide gas as a result of the combustion of the CS gas. The fbi “hostage rescue team” rescued no hostages that day. They had special forces troops put a demolition charge on top of the church vault and detonate it to eradicate the lives of the women and children inside. The infants who did not die from that blast (because of being shielded by their mothers) were killed by inhaling the cyanide gas. The fbi has always known all about these matters, and inducts its special agents into their rank with a thorough briefing. The fbi protects child rapists. The fbi protects mass murderers. The fbi is what it does, and what it does is hurt the American people as much as possible, all the time.

Today the Clinton Foundation claims over $300 million in assets. The Clintons live very well. They rape children and murder men, women, and children. They drink blood. They feast on human flesh. The Anthony Wiener laptop features a video of Hillary and Huma flaying the skin off a child they rape and then terrorise the child further by taking turns wearing its face. Then they kill the child and drink its blood, seeking the adrenochrome.

Bill Clinton says he did nothing wrong and never saw anything wrong with the things he witnessed while spending time with Jeffrey Epstein while children were raped, murdered, cooked, and eaten. Donald Trump says he doesn’t like seeing his friend Bill being investigated and “gone after.” Donald Trump is named in depositions by child rape survivors, including a woman who was thirteen years old when Donald raped her and told her that he can do anything he wants. These depositions are still on file in federal court in California.

You don’t have to believe any of the things I write. You are welcome to disprove any of them. After all, that’s what the comments are for, isn’t it? Make your case. Choose any sentence you think contains a falsifiable hypothesis and present your evidence that it is false. But you won’t find much cooperation from your favourite large language model because reasons.

The “covid 19” pathogen was released to hurt as many people as possible. The lockdowns were imposed to hurt as many people as possible. The hospitals were paid tens of thousands of dollars for every patient they killed. The insurance companies pay bounties for every child poisoned with dozens of vax jabs and extra bounties for pediatricians who poison jab every child they attend. Pediatricians enthusiastically poison children to make them infertile, to make them autistic, and to murder them.

Abortion is murder. Abortion doctors are paid to murder children. Their clinics are also paid for fetal tissue. Children, even those born in the process of very late term abortions, are deliberately murdered. Some of the children are cooked and eaten.

The companies building “artificial intelligence” are enthusiastic about building Larry Ellison’s digital prison. He recently said that people would be forced to behave because software systems would monitor everything they did, and they would know they were being watched. Larry Ellison hates humanity and wants everyone enslaved because he is himself a monster. His son David Ellison as the head of Paramount Skydance is enthusiastically destroying legacy film culture with all kinds of communist and demon worshipping messages, based on recent reports.

Disney has been selling children for decades. Disney is in the business of putting together rape parties where young male and female children are repeatedly raped. Disney is not a safe place for your children. Disney has been in the business of making films that destroy the legacy of Star Wars, Indiana Jones, and other popular media in order to hurt the fans of those films as much as possible. Disgracing and deriding their heroes is one of the evil awful things bad people like Kathleen Kennedy do to the general public.

Universal is behind the film “Wicked for Good” that literally puts evil for good, as warned against in Isaiah chapter 5. All of the major film studios are evil. They are run by evil men and women who worship demons, rape children, murder some of them, and on occasion eat their bodies.

For several decades it has been clear that the Vatican is corrupt. The Vatican bank is especially corrupt. The Catholic church has many priests accused of raping parishioners, including especially little girls and little boys. Instead of making sure these priests are excommunicated, stripped of their offices, and made to face criminal justice, the Vatican has been hiding them, moving them to different jurisdictions to make criminal prosecution much more difficult, and avoiding by legal chicanery any payments to the families of victims. Why? Because the leadership of the Vatican is exclusively interested in the wealth that has been ripped from the local parishes and taken by the Vatican bank. Instead of using their wealth exclusively to feed the poor, care for the sick, visit prisoners, clothe the naked, and house the homeless, all of which are things that would “feed my sheep” as Jesus directed Peter to do, the Vatican hierarchy is dedicated to luxury, wealth, power, protecting their rapist friends, and demon worship. These are really terrible people who have betrayed their vows to serve God.

So, things are what they do. Many things do monstrous things and are, therefore, monstrous. You should stop being a part of a slave society. You should stop obeying people who are evil. You should stop supporting a system that is determined to hurt you as much as possible.

You should pray. You should repent your sins, read the Gospels, believe, be baptised, and seek eternal salvation. You might be able to get through the difficulties implicit in being ruled by demon worshipping tyrants. You may be able to get through the time of reckoning that now approaches. Your soul will survive if you are washed clean of your sins and baptised in water and with the Holy Spirit. Now would be a good time to attend to these matters.

Please support my work

I am looking for work, investors, customers, and help.

I’m also motivated to find a ride to Ohio and get my stuff out of storage there. A friend in Illinois has agreed to store it rent free, so that would be good. I have not been able to pay the rent on the storage in Ohio for this month, though with the very gracious help of many readers and friends, I was able to pay the arrears late last month so the account was current at the end of last month. It is now past due once again. I am looking for ways to pay for the rental, and to go get my stuff out of storage.

I refuse to have anything to do with Stripe and its policies. They are very bad. So if you would like to support my work, trying to “upgrade to paid” won’t happen. Pledging is pointless because I will never turn on payments.

If you want to support my work please get in touch through the comments or direct messages unless we’re already in touch by encrypted email or messaging or some other means. I am currently able to receive payments by Zelle Quickpay, by CashApp, by BTC, ETH, or ICP crypto currencies, and in some other ways.

It has been brought to my attention that there briefly existed a substack profile calling itself 15news which is obviously using the sans serif problem of the numeral 1 being confused with the lowercase letter l in casual reading. Please do be careful about direct messages and double check whether you are receiving a message from the “Jim Davidson” who has stolen my name, banner image, and profile pic and is deceptively calling itself 15news. Yes, of course, I have reported this matter to Substack through their reporting system. (To their credit it appears that account is currently gone.) Also be aware that I will never send you BTC or other crypto addresses in direct messages and the same for other payment info. So anyone sending you a BTC address in direct messages isn’t me.

Some of the people I’m working with are looking for help.

In Colorado a family is at work on a fight against a cell tower that the corrupt local council has put next to a school. They are also working on an alternative teaching location. The GoFundMe is here: Nucla Tower Fight and New School

In Saskatchewan a friend of several decades is building a blockchain based social media network called Axiom. Let me know if you’d like more information. It is fully operational and can be improved with larger posts.

In California some friends of several years are raising money for their aerospace venture. In Oregon some friends are raising money for their Freedom Renaissance film studio. I’m happy to put you in touch with any or all of these outfits.

If you are not in a position to contribute money or to invest money, that’s cool. You can help by commenting on this article, or by restacking it, or by restacking it with a comment and tagging one or two other Substack writers, or by hitting that like button. Everything you do that improves the standing for this article in the algorithm helps make things here in the algorithm ghetto a little brighter.

Thank you for all the help you choose to provide.

That’s all I’ve got for today. Come back next time when I have something new. Or old.