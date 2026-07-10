“All that is gold does not glitter,

Not all those who wander are lost;

The old that is strong does not wither,

Deep roots are not reached by the frost.

From the ashes a fire shall be woken,

A light from the shadows shall spring;

Renewed shall be blade that was broken,

The crownless again shall be king.”

~ JRR Tolkien, The Fellowship of the Ring

Recently our friend Victory Palace Poetry invited me to speak at a Summer poetry salon. So, above I asked for a “salon for poetry in a victory palace” and you see the image generated.

Here is a link to the page I composed for the salon in celebration of the opportunity to read two of my poems.

Poetry for freedom Jim Davidson · Jun 30 “If seeds in the black earth can turn into such beautiful roses, what might not the heart of man become in its long journey toward the stars?” ~ GK Chesterton, reported Anno Domini 1952 Read full story

And here is the file that I was sent with the portion of the salon related to my reading. Please let me know if you have any difficulty with the file format.

If you enjoy poetry, you might enjoy the previous poetry salon brought together by Victory Palace. If you enjoy my poetry, please let me know in the comments.

That’s all I’ve got for today. Come back next time when I have something new. Or old.