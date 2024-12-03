“If anyone causes one of these little ones—those who believe in me—to stumble, it would be better for them to have a large millstone hung around their neck and to be drowned in the depths of the sea.” ~ Jesus Christ, Matthew 18:6

Every year, twelve million children are stolen off the streets of the world. Why?

Some are tortured to death so demon worshippers can drink adrenochrome blood. Many are trafficked sexually. In cities like New York, Hollywood, London, and Rome, children are filmed for snuff videos of the most gruesome sort.

European aristocrats have always seen the children of other people as targets. Those children of other aristocrats are tormented at school to send trauma home. Children of less wealthy families are raped and tortured in the chateaux and Schlösser all the “finer” families keep. When they get older, children are sent to fight wars for the evil aristocracy. The violence of war creates a cycle of trauma that is passed down to future generations, which is exactly what the nasty disgusting foul fiends who call themselves “elite” and are effete, used up, and spoilt, always want all the time. They no longer build beautiful places or provide patronage for beautiful artwork because they are evil. They no longer want to even pretend to be good. No aristocratic family is free of these things, none of the wealthy families of centuries heritage are willing to do anything about these things.

Peasants revolt

When I wrote recently about the Peasants Revolt in Anno Domini 1381 against the violence and disgusting behaviour of English aristocrats ordering a capitation tax and having their henchmen put their hands up the skirts of maidens of all ages to break the maidenhead and count the child as an adult, some readers were taken aback. When I called for the peasants to spread their revolt to all of Christendom and take out every aristocratic family putting on airs and claiming to be better than the people they exploited, many thought I was going too far.

Well, the peasants did not keep the revolt going. They relented. So they were rounded up and tortured and executed. The usurper falsely and notoriously claiming to be “king” of England who was no king but a fiend, had them all killed. No one involved in taking an axe to the neck of a filthy demon worshipping Norman knight was allowed to live. True, there was some minor effort by some of the so-called nobility to keep their treatment of children a little bit more secret after the revolt, doing their nasty things with somewhat more privacy. But they did not and would not stop. More children suffered. More and more until today it is at least a million children, worldwide, every month, stolen off the streets and used for the perverted pleasures of evil men and women.

Is that enough? Are you satisfied, yet, that you should be involved in protecting children from harm? In helping provide for the young and the old, the sick and the dying, with dignity and respect, out of a place of humility? I say it is too many. What do you say?

Do you think me too extreme, too angry? Too all-encompassing in my condemnation of the filth who masquerade as our betters but are not? Should I be more moderate?

Shall we try argument? We have been trying that for the last six centuries. Have we anything new to offer upon the subject? Nothing. We have held the subject up in every light of which it is capable; but it has been all in vain. Should we resort to entreaty and humble supplication? What terms shall we find which have not been already exhausted? Let us not deceive ourselves. We have done everything that could be done to avert the storm which is now coming on. We have petitioned, we have remonstrated, we have supplicated, we have prostrated ourselves before those with power and have implored their interposition to arrest the horrifying evil being perpetrated. Our petitions have been slighted, our remonstrances have produced additional violence and insult, our supplications have been disregarded, and we have been spurned, with contempt. In vain, after these things, may we indulge the fond hope of peace and reconciliation. There is no longer any room for hope. If we wish to be free from the tyranny of unjust men and women, if we mean to protect our children and our families from extreme violence and horrors, if we mean not basely to abandon the noble struggle in which we have been so long engaged, and which we have pledged ourselves never to abandon until the glorious object of our contest shall be obtained, we must fight. We must fight! An appeal to arms and to the God of hosts is all that is left us!

Search and rescue

I have established a search and rescue group for the purpose of searching the containers going through this mountain region and rescuing any victims of human trafficking found within. Author

wrote recently about the container slaves and has said that somewhere in her travels she has encountered good families with great wealth who are willing to assume the obligations to advance the cause of peace, justice, freedom, and decency. Some might even aspire to the building up of Christendom once again. I have my doubts about those wealthy matrons and patrons of aristocratic heritage.

But the truth is that it is our problem, all of us, that men, women, and children are being sold in slavery, are kept in containers in locked yards in Vancouver container port facilities in Coast Salish territory on the rainy coast of northwest North America. (There is a precedence dispute by certain First Nations peoples, and I refuse to call it “British Columbia” because the British gooferment is evil and has been despicable for hundreds of years.)

Would you involve yourself in building a local search and rescue group in your community? Or contributing to those with the courage to do so in theirs? Please let me know in the comments.

That’s all I’ve got for today. Come back next time when I have something new. Or old.