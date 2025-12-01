L5 News

L5 News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Clyde's avatar
Clyde
11h

My only ad lib on this might be the "Blanket Party". Where collectivist commit crimes against humanity and no budget is too large for the resulting cover ups.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Eustis Calamity's avatar
Eustis Calamity
13h

I believe Ayn Rand grouped all authoritarians of any stripe including communists, fascists, socialists, etc. - under the term 'collectivists'. But you probably already knew that.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jim Davidson
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jim Davidson
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture