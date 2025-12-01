“Any ‘Libertarian’ Party is immoral, inconsistent, unhistorical (see revisionist accounts of similar parties in the past: the Philosophic Radicals, the Liberty Party, the Free Soilers, and many others), psychologically frustrating and thoroughly counter-productive. Worst of all, such an LP may be the saviour of the State.” ~ Sam Konkin, 1980 as published by Wally Conger

Is a libertarian party a good idea? If you mean a party where you don’t invite any authoritarians, where you share food, beverages, upbeat music, dancing, and good times, yes, it would be a great idea and might be fun. If you mean a political party, you are engaged in contradictory thinking. The state is the enemy of freedom. There is no political solution to the many problems caused by the excesses of politics.

You cannot end cannibalism by eating cannibals. ~ W Buppert

Now, please don’t misunderstand me or who I am. All the way back in 1971 a friend of mine named David Nolan got together with a small number of his friends in his home in Westminster, Colorado. It must have been after the 15th day of the 8th month that year because one of the topics of discussion was the mandate from the owner-operators of Richard Nixon that he cut the last link to gold. Another topic was the wage and price controls the same owner-operators wanted to impose so that the Cantillon effect would hurt American families as much as possible.

It is not widely known that there has long been a libertarian undercurrent in the Republican party. At one “Young Americans for Freedom” convention a young libertarian member burned his draft card on the convention floor as an act of protest. The act was met with hostility from the other attendees, who reportedly turned into an “angry mob” and subsequently purged libertarians from the organisation. These “libertarian Republicans” favoured deregulation, tax cuts, greatly reduced government spending, free trade, no military draft, non-interventionist foreign policies, opposition to interference in personal lives, defending property rights, and protecting individuals from force or fraud, especially by the government.

“Extremism in defense of liberty is no vice. Moderation in pursuit of justice is no virtue.” ~ read by Barry Goldwater in a speech by Karl Hess, 1964

The leader of the libertarians among the Republican party was Karl Hess. He was a staunch advocate for individual liberty. He also sought out people on the libertarian left who wanted to build a free society in America. He ran for the office of governor in West Virginia in 1992, but was not allowed on the ballot for the general election because of the ineffectiveness of ballot access measures by the party at the time.

Fifty-four years

In the twelfth month of 1971 at a gathering in Colorado Springs, Colorado about eight people made the momentous decision to have a Libertarian Party (LP). The following year one elector chose to cast his electoral vote for John Hospers candidate for president and for Toni Nathan, candidate for vice president for the Libertarian Party. To this day, that one electoral vote represents the high water mark of electoral votes for LP presidential candidates. No other electoral votes have ever been cast for an LP candidate for president. As you may know, the only votes in the presidential and vice presidential elections that matter are the electoral votes. So, it really doesn’t matter that in 2024 all fifty states had the LP presidential and vice presidential candidates on the ballot. Nor is it especially consequential of anything that the LP candidate chosen at the typically bizarre and artfully rigged convention in 2024 was only able to garner 650,317 votes in the general election that year, over 100,000 votes fewer than the rejected potential nominee, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. But, that’s okay, the LP delegates to their nominating convention also rejected the speech from Donald Trump, showing a bit of spine in the process.

Do you feel that running an experiment thirteen times and getting the same negative result each time is an adequate basis for concluding that the hypothesis is falsified? If we consider the hypothesis: “During the quadrennial presidential election it would be possible to have a Libertarian party candidate elected,” the evidence seems clear. The high water mark as far as total popular votes was set in 2016 with Gary Johnson receiving 4,489,233 for about 3.3% of the total votes cast. He also received zero electoral votes.

Let’s take a look at a candidate who ran for president three times, once as the Libertarian party nominee and twice as a candidate for the Republican presidential nomination. In 1988, Ron Paul ran for president as the Libertarian party’s nominee against the evil mass murderer and demon worshipper George Herbert Walker Bush and Michael Dukakis. In that election, Ron received 431,750 votes in the general election and zero electoral votes. I voted for Ron in 1988 because I couldn’t bring myself to vote for any of the other candidates on the ballot.

I met Ron in Aspen, Colorado in 2005. We were both speakers at Doug Casey’s Eris Society gathering that year. Doug invited Ron, me, Rick Rule, and a few others to have lunch together. It was a pleasant gathering of liberty enthusiasts. I’ve also attended a number of Ron’s birthday parties near Freeport, Texas.

In 2008 he ran for the nomination for president for the Republican party. During the months of the primary season Ron received 1,145,138 votes. There were, as usual, all kinds of shenanigans that indicated full scale corruption of the voting process in many states. He was not invited to speak at the convention. About 35 delegates were committed to vote for him on the first ballot. John McCain became the nominee that year, beginning the popular saying, “No matter who you vote for, you get John McCain.” As a result of his success in generating enthusiasm for his campaign, Ron built a huge email list of libertarians which became the basis for his “Campaign for Liberty” and his subsequent “Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity.”

So he ran again in 2012. That year he received 2,095,762 votes in the primaries, as far as the votes were counted. He had 190 delegates at the convention and was invited to speak there provided the Republican nationalist committee was allowed to censor his speech and as long as he would officially endorse the unpleasant nominee Mitt Romney, which Ron refused to do. So his son, Rand Paul, gave a speech during which a tribute slideshow was presented to the delegates. Ron also gave a speech at a nearby campus going over his various political positions.

Without doubt Ron gained more votes, more campaign contributions, and more public attention running as a Republican than he did running as a Libertarian. I also believe his two campaigns for the GOP nomination did more to gather together freedom enthusiasts than any Libertarian presidential nominee has ever done in the fifty-four year history of the party.

Refusal to be effective

My own political party activities began in 1980 when I worked for the campaign of John Anderson who was seeking the Republican party nomination as a less than insane candidate. I also worked for some time that Summer for Anderson’s independent candidacy which resulted in a general election vote total of 5,719,850 votes, rather more than any Libertarian presidential candidate before or since. Anderson was included in one presidential debate in the 9th month of 1980, which also included Ronald Reagan. Jimmy Carter was a poor sport and refused to participate in the debate, presumably because he knew his lackluster domestic and foreign policies would look bad in comparison to Anderson’s policy positions.

Over the years, I have worked actively in many states for libertarian political candidates at various levels. Beginning in 1996, I have offered the suggestion, repeatedly, that what makes it possible for the two major parties to have effective outcomes in congressional and presidential election years is local organisation. In particular, there are roughly 2,200 Republican and about 2,800 Democrat county party entities out of a little over 3,240 county, parish, and county-equivalent entities in the United States. At various times over the years, with a spirit of generosity, I have counted as many as 125 identifiable and active county Libertarian party groups.

Without a county organisation, there are very rarely any Libertarian poll watchers during elections. Without county organisations, there is essentially no effectiveness. Only one state Libertarian party made any effort to form a county group in each county in the state, which was Illinois. Out of 102 counties, they had something like 19 active groups as of their 2010 convention. I attended that convention and heard David Nolan speak at their banquet. He spoke about the importance of written records in the development of cities and hydraulic empires.

Over the years I’ve attended quite a large number of libertarian gatherings, including Libertarian party national conventions, International Society for Individual Liberty world congresses, Porcupine freedom festival, Jackelope freedom festival, MidFest freedom festival, and other congregations in many states and countries. I do not believe that the Libertarian party has shown much integrity in the conduct of its national nominating conventions.

My conclusion has been that the ideals of freedom can best be achieved by a commitment to free market statelessness, which was the topic of a recent essay of mine on this Substack. My conclusion has also been that people who are qualified to vote choose not to do so for many reasons. In 2024 the plurality of eligible voters chose not to vote as I discussed in this essay:

Party on

For many reasons I chose to stop voting after the 1990 election. I haven’t voted since then. In 1993 for various reasons I chose not to renew my driver “licence” which has meant that I am not registered to vote in any state. In my view there is no reason to engage in the shenanigans of the systems of state control and abuse of power. You are, of course, welcome to offer your views on these matters in the comments.

It might be fun to put together a libertarian party. What is a libertarian? I believe that the correct “opposite” of libertarian is not “a member of one of the other political parties,” but “an authoritarian.” Authoritarianism takes many forms, and there are deeply committed authoritarians in the Democrat, Republican, and Communist parties in this country. I regard the Green party, the Democratic Socialist party, the Workers World party, the Socialist Party USA, the Socialist Equality party, the Socialist Labour party, Socialist Alternative, and a number of other parties to be in fact communist, without respect to their particular obfuscations and protestations to the contrary. Socialism is communism and is authoritarian, demanding an end to private property and free markets. There are no good authoritarians.

Authoritarians want to saddle everyone else and ride them with spurs, a riding crop, and administer the occasional kick in the ribs or crotch to assert dominance. These are really bad people. Aristo rats and bureau rats are frequently committed authoritarians. I don’t want to attend parties with such persons.

Parties can be fun. Dancing. Food. Conversations. Gift giving. Maybe the occasional structured game. Lots of good things come out of having a party. But there is no reason to be involved in political parties except to identify liberty enthusiasts and engage them in getting as far from these things as possible.

